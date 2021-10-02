Iowa Dept. of Revenue helps you prepare for tax time

With tax filing season upon us, the Iowa Department of Revenue is reminding Iowans of the many resources available that can assist taxpayers with filing their tax return.

The Department will begin processing returns at the same time as the IRS, Feb. 12. This is because Iowa taxpayers are required to provide their federal return with their Iowa return. Iowa income tax returns are due April 30.

The Department website (tax.iowa.gov) is a good starting point to find tax forms and answers to all kinds of tax questions. Filing Made Easy explains the filing process in three simple steps and includes information on how to file, avoiding common mistakes, and details regarding the status of a refund. Additionally, the Tax Guidance section has been improved to allow taxpayers and tax professionals the ability to easily search for tax guidance.

Last year, the Department announced goals to process refunds in 30 days and to shorten wait times of customer calls. Refunds averaged 30 days or less throughout the tax season and phone call wait times decreased. Continuing to improve the customer experience remains a top priority with the Department.

While the Department’s walk-in help desk is not open due to COVID-19, there are several ways to contact the Department:

Website: tax.iowa.gov

Phone: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

515-281-3114 or 800-367-3388

Email: idr@iowa.gov