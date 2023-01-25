Iowa Farm Bureau renewable scholarship applications due, Feb. 3

High school students graduating in spring of 2023 are encouraged to apply for Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s (IFBF) $2,500 scholarship, awarded to 27 eligible Iowa high school seniors and renewable for four years, up to $10,000.

“Iowa leads the nation in agricultural production, and one in five jobs in our state is attributed to agriculture so it’s imperative that we support the next generation of ag leaders,” says IFBF President Brent Johnson. “Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to award nearly $500,000 in annual scholarships to students continuing their education.”

Scholarship eligibility is reserved for current Iowa Farm Bureau members or their children in good standing with the organization. Those wishing to become members can visit www.iowafarmbureau.com. To be eligible, the graduating high school student must have a minimum 2.5 cumulative grade point average, be involved in extracurricular activities and accepted into an accredited higher education institution, including community colleges and technical schools.

To apply, students must submit a typed essay demonstrating their leadership, community involvement and how they would use the scholarship award to support Iowa Farm Bureau’s mission of creating a vibrant future for agriculture, farm families and their communities.

Each of IFBF’s 100 county Farm Bureaus will send one application from their county to be considered for the state award of which 27 students (three from each of Farm Bureau’s nine districts) will be selected. To qualify for scholarship renewal, the recipient must continue to meet the scholarship requirements.

Many county Farm Bureaus also offer a locally-sponsored scholarship; availability and amounts vary. By completing one application, the student is automatically entered to be considered for the state and county awards, where available.

The scholarship application and eligibility requirements can be found at https://www.iowafarmbureau.com/Member-Benefits/Iowa-Farm-Bureau-Scholars....

Applications must be completed online by Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Contact the IFBF Community Resources office at 515-225-5461 with questions.