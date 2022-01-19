Iowa Farm Bureau will work to protect property taxpayers and promote renewable fuels during the 2022 legislative session

Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), the state’s largest grassroots farm organization, will advocate for its members’ policies heading into the 2022 legislative session. Throughout the year, Farm Bureau members from every county provide input on policy important to Iowa agriculture. Among these key agricultural issues in 2022 are protecting property taxpayers, continued efforts to establish a biofuels standard in Iowa, promoting local meat processing and pursuing improvements in the management of Iowa’s deer herd, as well as working on other policies important to Iowa’s farmers.

IFBF President and Calhoun County farmer Brent Johnson notes property taxes will reach $6.4 billion in Iowa this fiscal year and have more than doubled over the past 18 years. “Our members from all over Iowa have clearly stated that protecting property taxpayers should again be a key focus during the 2022 legislative session,” he said. “It’s important that state obligations are not shifted to property taxpayers and that legislators continue to look for ways to ease the burden on property taxpayers, especially considering Iowa’s strong fiscal position.”

Farm Bureau members applaud Governor Reynolds for her commitment to supporting renewable fuel sources and plans to introduce new legislation to improve access to E15 and B20, and upgrade Iowa’s fuel infrastructure to offer higher blends as outlined in her Condition of the State address. Iowa Farm Bureau members are working to promote higher ethanol and biodiesel blends and invest in biofuel infrastructure in the state. While Iowa leads the nation in ethanol and biodiesel production, it lags in comparison to neighboring states in renewable fuel consumption.

“Iowa is the nation’s top producer of ethanol and biodiesel, so it just makes sense to take steps to increase the use of these clean-burning fuels in our state,” Johnson said. “Increased use of biofuels is good for the environment, creates jobs in rural communities and increases demand for crops and we appreciate Governor Reynolds’ support of this important issue.”

Farm Bureau will also build on recent momentum in small-scale meat processing to help broaden state programs to help these facilities expand, refurbish, establish new outlets, and sell directly to consumers.

Additionally, Farm Bureau members will focus on deer management, pursuing a smaller overall deer population to reduce crop damage and improve road safety, while balancing the public’s demand for hunting.

Farm Bureau will also continue supporting programs that advance water quality and soil conservation efforts by farmers. “Iowa farmers have made conservation work a priority, and we continue to see significant progress through science-based conservation practices, such as planting 2 million cover crop acres, 200 times more than a decade ago and constructing 110 conservation wetlands with 40 more under construction to help protect water quality. To help farmers continue that progress, we need to have sensible state and federal cost-share programs,” Johnson said.