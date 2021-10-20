Iowa PBS hosts an advance online premiere of Iowa’s Wild Weather: Drought

Join Iowa PBS virtually, Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. for a Pop-Up Film Series event featuring Iowa’s Wild Weather: Drought. This new program from Iowa PBS examines the struggles Iowans have faced as drought conditions dry up rural life and the opportunities that go along with it. Follow along as we discover the history of drought in Iowa, what is being done to protect Iowa’s landscape and how climate change continues to increase the pressure on Iowa’s rural communities.

“Producing this project has opened my eyes to the struggles rural communities face when it comes to drought. Aging infrastructure and wells, coupled with limited fiscal resources, can cripple a town’s ability to respond to a natural disaster,” said Iowa PBS Producer and Director John Torpy. “As weather extremes grow in both scope and intensity, the people in these communities are coming together to do what they can to preserve their heritage and way of life.”

Following the hour-long show, the producer of the program will continue the conversation with Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Through the online shared media viewing platform, audience members can discuss the film and ask questions during the live discussion.

For more information and to register for this free virtual event, visit iowapbs.org/events.

Iowa’s Wild Weather: Drought premieres on statewide Iowa PBS, Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m.

In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS Video App and YouTube TV. Iowa PBS programs, behind-the-scenes extras and more can be enjoyed on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also stream their favorite shows on demand using the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android and many streaming devices.