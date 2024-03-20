Iowa PBS launches new travel series, Road Trip Iowa

Iowa PBS’s upcoming series Road Trip Iowa takes you on an adventure across Iowa’s scenic byways, showcasing the historic sites, unique attractions and natural beauty along the way. This new, weekly travel show will premiere Wednesday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m and following Wednesdays on the statewide network. It will be rebroadcast Saturdays at 9 a.m. Road Trip Iowa will also be available to stream on iowapbs.org and on the PBS App.

Season one consists of 10, 30-minute episodes featuring the businesses, towns and landscapes along the byways of Iowa. Viewers will venture to the Mines of Spain in Dubuque, the Banner Lakes at Summerset State Park, the Salt and Pepper Shaker Gallery in Traer and other destinations around the state.

“Road Trip Iowa is designed for Iowans who enjoy taking the scenic route. We’re inviting viewers to get off the interstate and discover the rewards found along the longer path,” said Iowa PBS Senior Producer and Director Tyler Brinegar. “It contains a mix of the small towns that made Iowa what it is today as well as the natural wonders that were here long before us. We’re excited about the variety we captured along the byways and we hope viewers will be, too.”

Iowa PBS will host three trivia nights to celebrate the launch of the new series. These competitive and entertaining events will take place April 29 in Iowa Falls, May 1 in Clinton, and May 10 in Harlan. Pre-registration is required. Three top scoring teams at each event will be awarded prizes intended to inspire their own Iowa road trip.

In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS App, Local Now, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Iowa PBS programs, behind-the-scenes extras and more can be enjoyed on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also stream their favorite shows on demand using the PBS App, available on iOS, Android and many streaming devices.