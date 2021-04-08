Iowa PBS presents new episodes of Greetings From Iowa

Discover even more colorful people, places, lifestyles and experiences that define the state and culture of Iowa with Iowa PBS’s Greetings From Iowa. The popular digital series has returned with new episodes showcasing interesting Iowans telling their own stories in their own words.

“I think all Iowans know how special our state is,” said Iowa PBS Senior Producer/Director Deb Herbold. “Our team is honored to play a part in sharing these stories—slowly piecing together the beautiful quilt of people, culture and places that make Iowa an incredible place to live.”

This season of Greetings From Iowa features stories of a Black-owned bookstore, a community refrigerator, a youth art team, Sears catalog homes and Iowa screenwriters. Fans will even be able to get into the spirit of the Iowa State Fair with special themed episodes, exploring the giant slide and meeting the longtime horse show organist.

New episodes premiere on Wednesdays on Facebook, YouTube and iowapbs.org. Greetings From Iowa is also broadcast Thursday nights around 7:45 p.m., after Father Brown. To enjoy extra content and join in the conversation, fans are encouraged to follow Iowa PBS’s digital brand, Focused, on Facebook and Instagram.

In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS Video App and YouTube TV. Iowa PBS programs, behind-the-scenes extras and more can be enjoyed on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also stream their favorite shows on demand using the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android and many streaming devices.