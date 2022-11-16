Iowa reaches second highest turnout in state history for midterm election

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the unofficial turnout for the November 2022 general election was the second highest in state history for a midterm. More than 1,220,000 Iowans voted. The all-time high for an Iowa midterm election was 1,329,930, set in 2018. Iowa has 2,234,666 registered voters.

“My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who made their voices heard by voting,” Secretary Pate said. “I also want to thank the poll workers and county election officials across Iowa for their hard work and dedication. However, our work is not finished.”

Every county will now conduct post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote. Secretary Pate added another layer of protection to Iowa’s electoral process this year by ordering a second race to undergo hand count audits in every county. The audits will ensure the numbers match the totals reported by the ballot tabulators. The gubernatorial race and constitutional amendment ballot measure will be audited.

“Post-election audits add another layer of integrity to the election process,” Secretary Pate said. “I want all Iowans to know their vote counts, and it will be counted correctly.”

All election results remain unofficial until canvassing is complete, and results are certified. The deadline is Dec, 5.

Unofficial totals are available at sos.iowa.gov.