Iowa restaurant and bar relief grant program

Winn-Worth Betco’s Executive Director, Melissa Michaelis, would like to share the latest Iowa Small Business Relief Grant Program’s efforts. Governor Reynolds has allocated $40 million in federal CARES Act funds to provide relief specifically to Bars and Restaurants. Owners of such establishments in Winnebago or Worth counties who would like assistance in filling out the application are encouraged to contact Michaelis.

The program may assist eligible businesses that experienced a decrease in gross sales of at least 15 percent during the second and third quarters of 2020, (April 1-Sept. 30), compared to the same time the previous year, as evidenced by the Iowa Sales/Retailer’s Use Tax and Surcharge Return. Applications are available at iowabusinessrecovery.com, and Michaelis urges those interested to gather the information that will be requested. Ownership entities must submit one application per business location.

ELIGIBLE BUSINESSES

• Full-Service Restaurant

• If the business is a full-service restaurant, the applicant must certify that the establishment provides food services to patrons who order and are served while seated (i.e., waiter/waitress service) and pay after eating.

• Full-service restaurants, also must certify to their industry categorization from one of the following industry business types: Café-Restaurant, Family-Style, Diner

• Traditional Restaurant, Casual Dining

• Upscale Casual Dining Restaurant

• Fine Dining Restaurant

• Buffet Restaurant

• Bar

• Brewery

• Brewpub

• Distillery

• Winery

INELIGIBLE BUSINESSES

• Businesses that do not meet the eligibility criteria listed.

• Businesses that are a part of a national chain or franchise that has a total of 20 or more locations doing business under the same name, regardless of the type of ownership.

• Establishments providing adult entertainment, per Iowa Code 239B.5, subsection 4, paragraph “a.”

The pre-application will require the following items:

– Gross sales for the periods below as evidenced on Line 1 of your tax filings. (Iowa Sales/Retailer’s Use Tax and Surcharge Return)

• April-June 2019

• July-Sept. 2019

• April-June 2020

• July-Sept. 2020

– Liquor License Number

– Food Service Establishment License Number

– Sales Tax Permit Number

– Withholding Tax Permit Number

– Tax Identification Number (TIN)

Applicants that meet the initial eligibility considerations will then be granted access to the full application. Access to the full application does not guarantee an award. The full application will require the business to be an Iowa-based bricks and mortar establishment in which the primary purpose is serving food or drink. The business must have been established and open for business on or before April 1, 2020. Eligible businesses must be in good standing with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and the Iowa Department of Revenue. Other requested information will be included once access to the full application is gained.

Other important information includes:

• Businesses established and opened between June 30, 2019 and April 1, 2020 are welcome to apply and will be considered using a modified formula pending funding availability.

• Businesses who have received state and federal assistance ARE able to apply. Examples of previous assistance include Paycheck Protection Program, Iowa Small Business Relief Grant, and the Iowa Business Disruption Relief Grant program.

• If establishments embedded in other businesses meet all other program requirements, have separate ownership from the business it is in AND file a separate Iowa Sales/Retailer’s Use Tax and Surcharge Return, they are eligible to apply.

• Applicants can track their application via email or a tracker tool available at iowabusinessrecovery.com. Review of applications will begin Feb. 15. Applicants will receive an approval or denial email upon review. If approved, the applicant will receive a check in the mail approximately 14 days after approval email.

• Grant award amounts will be determined using a tiered system based on the percent of gross sales loss with a maximum award amount of $25,000.

For assistance in the application process, contact Melissa Michaelis at 641-592-0800 or at director@winn-worthbetco.com.