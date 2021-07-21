Iowa State Fair has 63 new foods to try in 2021

We know you are hungry for fair food, it’s been a LONG time since the 2019 Fair. Maybe you are hungry for your old favorites or maybe you want to see what is new and different this year?

Well, you won’t have to wait until Aug. 12 to find out the new foods. The 2021 New Foods list is below, but highlighted today are the new food contest entries and the top three finalists. Fairgoers can vote on the top three to officially name the top new food for the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Sweet, salty, on a stick, strange and tasty, this year, Fairgoers can vote for the top 2021 Best New Food or try all 63 new foods at the Iowa State Fair.

2021 New Food List:

• Chicken Bacon Ranch Ball On A Stick

• Peel And Eat Shrimp

• Dill Pickle, Buffalo Ranch, Mix, White & Yellow Cheddar, Garlic, Caramel, Confetti, Bacon Ranch, Kettle, Regular Popcorn

• Apple Tots

• Appletizer

• Atomic Strawberry Shortcake*

• Bacon Fanny Packs

• Bacon Mac Dog*

• Bacon, Tomato And Avocado Egg Salad With Indian Fry Bread Chips

• Barney’s Beef Ribs

• Bonnie’s Black Cherry Slushies

• Caramel Apple Smoothie

• Chicken And Egg Salad With Indian Fry Bread Chips*

• Chocolate Double Dip, Toffee, Coconut, Boozy, M & M, Peanut Caramel Apple

• Cinnamon Or Salted Pretzel Bites*

• Cotton Candy (Maple Bacon, Habanero Bacon, Spicy Pickle, Strawberry)

• Cowboy Beans

• Crawfish Boil

• Dozen Mini Concha-Mexican Sweet Bread

• Duke’s Quebec Style Poutine*

• Eggnog Cultured Frappucino

• Elk Sausage

• Farmers Breakfast w/ Scrambled Eggs, Hashbrowns, Bacon And Sausage

• Flaming Hot Cheeto Funnel Cake

• Fresh Squeezed Oj Mimosa

• Gorditas-Spiced Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Vegetarian

• Granny D’s Apple Pie*

• Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

• Hawaiian Luau Ice Cream

• Heith’s Nashville Hot Pork Sandwich

• Horchata

• Ice Cream Sandwich (Bacon Molasses, Elvis Bacon, Double Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle)

• Island Noodles

• Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken*

• Island Smoothie

• Jarittos Soda

• Large Duke’s Quebec Style Poutine

• Loaded Crab Bites

• Lobster Rolls (Maine & Connecticut Style)

• Maple Bacon Strawberry Shortcake

• Mini Concha-Mexican Sweet Bread

• Nashville Fried Berkwood Pork Sandwich

• Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

• Peanut Butter Squealer*

• Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough*

• Pickled Spicy Eggs

• Pork Rind Nachos

• Pork Rinds (Regular, Spicy, Dill)

• Pork, Beef Street Tacos

• Rasp Croissant

• Rattle Snake Sausage

• Rattlesnake Corn Dog

• Bacon Pickle Mac N’ Cheese

• Maytag Bleu Cheese Dip

• State Fair Breakfast Sandwich

• Tamales-Spiced Chicken, Carnitas, Vegetarian

• Tamarindo Drink

• Tennessee Twinkies*

• The Chicken Bacon Ranch Cruncholi

• The Giorgio: Cheddar Tortilla/ Grilled Chicken/Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg Arugula Lettuce Blend/ Garlic Butter Croutons/ White Balsamic Basil Vinaigrette Wrap

• Tortas-Brisket, Cubano, Pulled Pork, Spiced Chicken, Steak, Vegetarian

• Watermelon Warrior Slushies

• Waygu Beef Hamburger

*denotes 2021 Best New Food Contest Finalist

The TOP 3 2021 Best New Foods

Chicken Egg Salad with

Indian Fry Bread

at the Cluckin’ Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/ Iowa Poultry Association

What comes first? The chicken or the egg? The latest food item from the Cluckin’ Coop doesn’t pick sides. It combines the best of both with their chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread. This protein packed food will keep fairgoers energized all day long. The cool combination of the chicken and egg salad combined with the warm crispy fry bread (or chips) is the perfect meal or snack. The chicken and egg salad includes crisp celery, cranberries, and toasted pecans. And, to kick it up a notch, they have added cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, fresh cilantro and a hint of smoked paprika.

Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough

at Dipped in Chocolate by Oasis Concessions

The Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough is a delicious cookie dough made with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, and cocoa krispies that’s frozen on a stick and freshly dipped in chocolate when ordered. It’s the perfect cold, sweet treat on a hot summer day.

Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken

at Island Noodles by Brad Jensen

Ingredients include soba noodles, a variety of 21 fresh vegetables and a secret Island sauce. All with white meat teriyaki chicken breast added to the top.

The top 3 new Fair foods will compete for the coveted 2021 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote starting Thursday, Aug. 12 through Monday, Aug. 16 at midnight. The winner will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 18 during the Fair.

Visit iowastatefair.org or download the official Iowa State Fair App to find your favorite foods.