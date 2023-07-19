Iowa Suicide Prevention Coalition Summit focuses on building hope in rural communities

The Iowa Suicide Prevention Coalition Summit: Building Hope in Rural Communities will be held at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ames on Wednesday, Aug. 30. This summit is presented by the Iowa Suicide Prevention Planning Committee and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

The summit will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions and interactive workshops designed to provide attendees with the latest information on suicide prevention strategies. Tools and resources to help support those who may be struggling with mental health issues will also be available, especially for those in rural Iowa.

Register online at https://go.iastate.edu/C4BAJE.

Registration is highly recommended for members of county and community suicide prevention coalitions.

“The program will include useful information that local suicide prevention coalitions can take home and use right away to benefit their communities,” said Lori Reynolds, community engagement and partnership coordinator with the VA-Central Iowa Health Care System. “We hope that you will be able to join us for what promises to be a truly inspiring and informative gathering.”

The registration cost includes lunch and a morning break. Program funding has been partially supported by the USDA Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, under agreement number 2020-70028-32728; 3.75 hours of continuing education units have been applied for.