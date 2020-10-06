Iowa surpasses 500,000 voters in June primary, shattering turnout records
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces the state shattered turnout records for a June primary Tuesday night after more than 500,000 voters cast ballots.
“The credit goes to Iowa voters, poll workers and county auditors,” Secretary Pate said. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and protests going on across the state, Iowans made their voices heard in record numbers. I am so proud of everyone who participated and the people behind the scenes in all 99 counties that made it happen. I also want to thank Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard for delivering masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to the counties so Iowans could vote safely at the polls.”
The previous high for a June primary was set in 1994, when 449,490 Iowans voted.
Every county will now conduct post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote. All results remain unofficial until canvassing is completed, and the results are certified later this month.
Winnebago County had 4,519 registered vote, and a total of 1,990 ballots cast (44.04 percent) Local results follow.
US Senator
Republican Party
Joni Ernst 1,120
Write-in 13
Undervote 72
Democratic Party
Michael Franken 80
Kimberly Graham 83
Theresa Greenfield 561
Eddie J. mauro 28
Cal Woods 11
Write-in 3
Undervote 18
Overvote 1
US REPRESENTATIVE,
DIST. 4
Republican Party
Randy Feenstra 501
Steve King 377
Steven Reeder 56
Bret A. Richards 102
Keremy Taylor 126
Write-in 2
Undervote 38
Overvote 3
Democratic Party
J.D. Scholten 729
Write-in 3
Undervote 53
State Senator, Dist. 4
Republican Party
Dennis Guth 1,081
Write-in 7
Undervote 116
Overvote 1
Democratic Party
No Candidate Filed
State Representative Dist. 7
Republican Party
Henry Stone 1,081
Write-in 3
Undervote 120
Overvote 1
Democratic Party
Debra Jensen 716
Write-in 3
Undervote 66
County Supervisor, Dist. 2
Republican Party
Dan Kirschbaum 194
Susan L. Smith 270
Write-in 8
Undervote 9
Overvote 1
Democratic Party
Gary J. Nelson 52
Steven E. Peterson 229
Write-in 9
Undervote 7
County Auditor
Republican Party
Karla Weiss 1,108
Write-in 14
Undervote 83
Democratic Party
No Candidate Filed
County Sheriff
Republican Party
Michael E. Droessler 986
Write-in 75
Undervote 144
Democratic Party
Steven V. Hepperly 717
Write-in 14
Undervote 53
Overvote 1