Iowa surpasses 500,000 voters in June primary, shattering turnout records

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces the state shattered turnout records for a June primary Tuesday night after more than 500,000 voters cast ballots.

“The credit goes to Iowa voters, poll workers and county auditors,” Secretary Pate said. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and protests going on across the state, Iowans made their voices heard in record numbers. I am so proud of everyone who participated and the people behind the scenes in all 99 counties that made it happen. I also want to thank Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard for delivering masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to the counties so Iowans could vote safely at the polls.”

The previous high for a June primary was set in 1994, when 449,490 Iowans voted.

Every county will now conduct post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote. All results remain unofficial until canvassing is completed, and the results are certified later this month.

Winnebago County had 4,519 registered vote, and a total of 1,990 ballots cast (44.04 percent) Local results follow.

US Senator

Republican Party

Joni Ernst 1,120

Write-in 13

Undervote 72

Democratic Party

Michael Franken 80

Kimberly Graham 83

Theresa Greenfield 561

Eddie J. mauro 28

Cal Woods 11

Write-in 3

Undervote 18

Overvote 1

US REPRESENTATIVE,

DIST. 4

Republican Party

Randy Feenstra 501

Steve King 377

Steven Reeder 56

Bret A. Richards 102

Keremy Taylor 126

Write-in 2

Undervote 38

Overvote 3

Democratic Party

J.D. Scholten 729

Write-in 3

Undervote 53

State Senator, Dist. 4

Republican Party

Dennis Guth 1,081

Write-in 7

Undervote 116

Overvote 1

Democratic Party

No Candidate Filed

State Representative Dist. 7

Republican Party

Henry Stone 1,081

Write-in 3

Undervote 120

Overvote 1

Democratic Party

Debra Jensen 716

Write-in 3

Undervote 66

County Supervisor, Dist. 2

Republican Party

Dan Kirschbaum 194

Susan L. Smith 270

Write-in 8

Undervote 9

Overvote 1

Democratic Party

Gary J. Nelson 52

Steven E. Peterson 229

Write-in 9

Undervote 7

County Auditor

Republican Party

Karla Weiss 1,108

Write-in 14

Undervote 83

Democratic Party

No Candidate Filed

County Sheriff

Republican Party

Michael E. Droessler 986

Write-in 75

Undervote 144

Democratic Party

Steven V. Hepperly 717

Write-in 14

Undervote 53

Overvote 1