Iowa surpasses 500,000 voters in June primary, shattering turnout records

Wed, 06/10/2020 - 10:35am Terry

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces the state shattered turnout records for a June primary Tuesday night after more than 500,000 voters cast ballots.
“The credit goes to Iowa voters, poll workers and county auditors,” Secretary Pate said. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and protests going on across the state, Iowans made their voices heard in record numbers. I am so proud of everyone who participated and the people behind the scenes in all 99 counties that made it happen. I also want to thank Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard for delivering masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to the counties so Iowans could vote safely at the polls.”
The previous high for a June primary was set in 1994, when 449,490 Iowans voted.
Every county will now conduct post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote. All results remain unofficial until canvassing is completed, and the results are certified later this month.
Winnebago County had 4,519 registered vote, and a total of 1,990 ballots cast (44.04 percent) Local results follow.

US Senator
Republican Party
Joni Ernst    1,120
Write-in    13
Undervote    72
Democratic Party
Michael Franken    80
Kimberly Graham    83
Theresa Greenfield    561
Eddie J. mauro    28
Cal Woods    11
Write-in    3
Undervote    18
Overvote    1

US REPRESENTATIVE,
DIST. 4
Republican Party
Randy Feenstra    501
Steve King    377
Steven Reeder    56
Bret A. Richards    102
Keremy Taylor    126
Write-in    2
Undervote    38
Overvote    3
Democratic Party
J.D. Scholten    729
Write-in    3
Undervote    53

State Senator, Dist. 4
Republican Party
Dennis Guth    1,081
Write-in    7
Undervote    116
Overvote    1

Democratic Party
No Candidate Filed

State Representative Dist. 7
Republican Party
Henry Stone    1,081
Write-in    3
Undervote    120
Overvote    1

Democratic Party
Debra Jensen    716
Write-in    3
Undervote    66

County Supervisor, Dist. 2
Republican Party
Dan Kirschbaum    194
Susan L. Smith    270
Write-in    8
Undervote    9
Overvote    1

Democratic Party
Gary J. Nelson    52
Steven E. Peterson    229
Write-in    9
Undervote    7

County Auditor
Republican Party
Karla Weiss    1,108
Write-in    14
Undervote    83

Democratic Party
No Candidate Filed

County Sheriff
Republican Party
Michael E. Droessler    986
Write-in    75
Undervote    144

Democratic Party
Steven V. Hepperly    717
Write-in    14
Undervote    53
Overvote    1

