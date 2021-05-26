Iowa Swine Day returns as in-person event

The 2021 Iowa Swine Day is back as an in-person event and organizers said they are excited to be able to offer a program of well-known speakers focused on important issues of the U.S. pork industry.

The 10th annual event will be held June 24 in the Scheman Building in the Iowa State Center on the Iowa State University campus. Similar to past events, the morning plenary session presentations will focus on current and future industry updates and perspectives. Pig.

Bob Treadway of Treadway and Associates will talk about building resilience in the coming decade; Brad Freking of New Fashion Pork will share lessons learned from COVID-19 and building resilience in the pork production supply chain; Hyatt Frobose of JYGA Technologies Inc. will present information on Proposition 12 and related perceptions in response to legislation; and Jason Ross, director of the Iowa Pork Industry Center and animal science professor at Iowa State University, will talk about discovery and innovation as foundations for industry advancement.

The afternoon is organized into four concurrent sessions with a total of 12 topics: components of sustainable production, foreign animal disease preparation, practical barn level operation and new research at Iowa State. Attendees may choose any of the sessions and topics.

The barbeque lunch is provided by TechMix, AB Vista and Lynch Livestock, and will be held outside just south of the building. Student attendees are invited to the students-only luncheon and presentation sponsored by Iowa Pork Producers Association.

There are some changes for 2021 to be aware of before registering.

Facility space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, and registrations will be accepted on a space-available basis until June 17.

Preregistration is required, and no on-site registrations will be accepted.

COVID-19 protocols as required by state, county, city and university policies in effect at the time of the conference, will be followed.

The full program, registration forms and information and directions to the venue are available on the Iowa Swine Day conference website http://www.aep.iastate.edu/iowaswineday/. Iowa Swine Day is hosted by IPIC in collaboration with the Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Iowa Pork Producers Association.