Iowa Young Birders event scheduled, Sept. 14

The Iowa Young Birders group will be holding an event at Thorpe Park, Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9-11:30 a.m. The program will be free of charge and all participants will meet at the shelter house.

Iowa Young Birders was founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to encourage young Iowans ages 8-18 to study and enjoy birds and birding. The group has offered nearly 60 field trips all around Iowa, involving more than 600 participants, including over 300 young birders, 200 parents and 100 volunteer trip leaders. In 2023, Iowa Young Birders also began an initial deployment of “Birding Backpacks” in 13 public libraries around Iowa, with the goal of making quality optics equipment and birding information accessible to all Iowans.

The event at Thorpe Park will be held in cooperation with the Winnebago County Conservation Board and will include a morning of birding at Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City.

September is the peak of fall migration, and the variety of habitats at the park is sure to attract birds of all kinds. All kids aged 8-18 are invited, along with their parents or guardians. All birders under the age of 12 are required to have an adult accompany them; older participants can attend on their own, although adult participation is always encouraged.

This event is free, but advanced registration is required.

To register, people can simply go to the Iowa Young Birders web site at www.iowayoungbirders.org and register under the “Events” tab.

Iowa Young Birders welcomes everyone to the outdoors regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, orientation, religion, creed, national origin, or disability status. Their events can accommodate wheelchairs, vision and hearing impairments, and other health conditions. For questions about this program, or to request accommodations, people can contact the organization through their website.