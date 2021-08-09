Home / News / Iowans encouraged to participate in National Voter Registration Month

Wed, 09/08/2021 - 9:16am Terry

Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss joins Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in encouraging Iowans to celebrate National Voter Registration Month in September by registering to vote. For Iowans who are already registered, it’s important to make sure your information is current. Tuesday, Sept. 28, is National Voter Registration Day.
“Voter registration is step one to being a voter.  Register in the Auditor’s office, at the DOT, or online, but take the time to complete this valuable first step in doing your part,” stated Auditor Weiss.  
The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.
“We have important city and school elections in communities across the state this fall, and they could make a big impact on your daily life,” Secretary Pate said. “It’s important for all eligible citizens to participate in the process. The best way to make sure your voice is heard is by registering to vote. It only takes a few minutes, and you can do it online, anytime.
To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to pre-register before November’s city-school election is Monday, Oct. 18. Approximately 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote.  
To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or winnebagocountyiowa.gov/auditor.

