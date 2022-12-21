Iowans encouraged to vaccinate amid nationwide surge in flu and COVID infections

As households throughout Iowa contemplate the warm glow of holiday reunions with friends and family members, HHS and AARP are reminding people of the importance of vaccinations to protect themselves and loved ones from flu and COVID-19.

Flu and COVID are both serious, and sometimes deadly, respiratory viruses that spread fast in indoor environments. Infection rates for both illnesses are surging, with nationwide flu hospitalizations nearly doubling in a single week to reach the highest rate for this time of year since 2010.

In Iowa, the number of COVID-19 cases recently rose 28 percent, the fifth straight weekly increase, to reach its highest level in five months. That jump came on top of a 17 percent increase the week before.

Joe Palm, regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said the simplest way to avoid serious illness from both flu and COVID is to get vaccinated against each of them before those holiday gatherings.

“The past several years have not been easy, and now we are facing another surge of illness,” Palm said. “But as families gather to celebrate the holidays, we have the means to protect ourselves and our family members. The flu and COVID vaccines enable us to avoid a time of tragic and often preventable sadness.”

Brad Anderson, state director for AARP Iowa, echoed those sentiments.

“During this season of giving, we hope people will take sensible steps to avoid giving the one thing no one wants—a serious illness,” he said. “Even if you’re not worried about yourself, vaccination can help mitigate the spread of illness to older relatives who may be more prone to serious infection.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the flu has claimed 4,500 lives nationwide this season and COVID is still causing the deaths of more than 300 people a week. Americans over 50 are the most at risk of serious illness and death, but younger people are also falling ill.

In Polk County, for example, nearly one in four schools last week reported that 10 percent or more of their students were absent from illness. About 15 percent of schools reported more than 10 percent of their staffs were out sick.

The importance of flu vaccinations is growing as the flu infection rates skyrocket. Flu-like illness is spreading at high or very high levels in 43 states. Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin are at high levels. Transmission in Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska is considered very high.

In addition, a third respiratory virus known as RSV has been spreading, mostly among children and adults with weakened immune systems.

This triple threat is intensified by most people having weakened immunity after not being exposed to flu and RSV while working or schooling from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, vaccination rates for people at higher risk from the flu—those 65 and older, children and pregnant women—are also lower than at this time last year.

“Rising flu transmission rates offer an important reminder that COVID is not the only serious illness out there,” Anderson said. “It’s not too late to get your flu shot and protect yourself and others.”

Palm noted that the CDC recommends that everyone ages six months and older get a flu vaccine every year. The same advice applies to the COVID vaccine and its latest update, which provides protection from the omicron variant of the COVID virus.

“The good news is that we have updated flu and COVID vaccines and widely available tests and treatment,” Palm said. “We also know what to do: We know that what happens in the weeks and months ahead is largely up to us.”

To find flu and COVID vaccine sites near you, go to vaccines.gov and enter your zip code.