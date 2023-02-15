ISU Extension and Outreach wants to hear from Iowans through online survey

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is conducting a statewide audience assessment.

“As technology continues to evolve, we want to learn how Iowans prefer to access, receive and engage with extension education–both in person and virtually,” said John Lawrence, Iowa State’s vice president for extension and outreach.

Through this survey, Iowans can tell ISU Extension and Outreach about the technology they prefer to use, the topics they want to learn more about and the issues they think will be important to the people in their communities over the next two years.

The survey is available online, www.extension.iastate.edu/survey, and will remain open through March 31. Iowans may contact their ISU Extension and Outreach county office for more information.

“The more Iowans we can survey, the better we can engage all Iowans in research, education and extension experiences to address current and emerging real-life challenges,” Lawrence said.

ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service—a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving communities and counties across the United States. Every county in Iowa has an elected extension council that decides how to support ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at the county level.

For more information about ISU Extension and Outreach, visit www.extension.iastate.edu or contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office.