ISU Extension offers ServSafe® Certified Food Protection Manager Course

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting a ServSafe® Certified Food Protection Manager Course, March 24, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at NSB Bank, Community Room, Forest City.

This course, in partnership with the Iowa Restaurant Association, is designed to equip foodservice professionals with essential knowledge and skills to ensure food safety and compliance with industry standards.

Course Overview: Participants will gain expertise in:

• Managing food contamination and allergens.

• Overseeing the flow of food from purchasing and receiving to preparation and service.

• Cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

• Proper use of facilities and equipment.

• Implementing food safety management systems.

The training will conclude with a certification exam, requiring participants to present a valid photo ID. Successful completion of the exam earns the ServSafe Certified Food Protection Manager credential, recognized nationwide.

There is a charge for this course. A discounted rate is offered for Iowa Restaurant Association members with current membership verification at registration. There is also a test-only option available.

Space is limited, and the registration deadline is three weeks prior to the course date. Early registration is encouraged to secure a spot.

To register or for more information contact Maeghan Petznick at 641-584-2261 or email petznick@iastate.edu.