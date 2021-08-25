James McGuire, PA, announces retirement after 43 years of caring for patients

After 43 years of caring for patients, James McGuire, PA is announcing he will retire from MercyOne Buffalo Center Family Medicine, Nov. 10, 2021.

“It was a hard decision to make because I have enjoyed so much the privilege of caring for the health needs of multiple generations of North Iowa families these many years,” he said. “I want to give a special thank you to my patients, colleagues and the MercyOne administration for their continuous support throughout my career.”

McGuire knew from an early age that helping people was his calling. He entered health care after being inspired by his mother, who was a nurse, and his father, who served as a medical corpsman in the Marines. He looks forward to retirement and the ability to spend more time with his family.

Following his retirement, Molly Eichenberger, ARNP will be located full-time at MercyOne Buffalo Center Family Medicine and is now accepting new patients. Call 641-562-2424 to schedule an appointment, or schedule online. In addition to in-person care, MercyOne offers telehealth appointments to make sure you can get the care you need in a manner most convenient for you.

Dr. Twyla D Ostercamp, Dr. Byron Carlson, Rebekah Blumenthal, ARNP, Megan Brewer, PA and Tamara Price, ARNP remain available to see patients who wish to continue their medical care at MercyOne Forest City Family Medicine. Call 641-585-2904 to schedule your next appointment.