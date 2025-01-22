Home / News / January Library Corner

January Library Corner

Wed, 01/22/2025 - 9:08am Terry

2025—The New Year. “New”—a word that stirs all the senses in me: new car smell, new baby snuggles, a cozy new sweater, new horizons, the newest flavor of coffee at Starbucks, new ideas.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here