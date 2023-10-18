Jill Blank hired as Forest Theatre manager

The Forest Theatre in Forest City has hired Jill Blank, Garner, as the new manager of the Forest Theatre. Blank replaces HP Kobriger, who served as theater manager for more than nine years, alongside his wife Rachael and their daughters, Grace and Amelia.

“We are grateful to HP and the Kobriger family for their commitment to managing the Forest Theatre over the last decade,” said Mason Harms who is a member of the theater’s board of directors. “As the Kobriger family begins a new season of life, we are pleased to welcome Jill Blank to the position of theater manager.”

Blank is off and running in her new role, though she admits it has still been a bit of a learning curve.

“Fortunately HP has been exceptionally patient at helping me learn the specific ropes at the Forest,” Blank said.

Blank brings a passion for the small-town cinema to her position, along with experience working at the Avery Theatre in Garner from its opening in 2013 through 2017. There she ingested and built the weekly movie program and coordinated the theater’s marketing efforts. She also played a role on the board that helped with research, planning, and fundraising for the Avery Theatre and was the historian who helped get the building placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Blank also has an appreciation for the Forest Theatre’s long history within the community.

“The Forest Theatre is a treasured part of the Forest City community and has been for over a century,” Blank said. “The theater holds a special place in the hearts of residents of all ages who want to see the theater continue to serve future generations.”

Today the Forest Theatre is owned and operated by Forest City Entertainment, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization managed by a volunteer board of directors made up of community members and representatives from Forest City Economic Development (FCED).

Since the pandemic, small independent theaters have faced unique challenges, including declining attendance, according to Blank.

“During the pandemic, people found the convenience of streaming experiences in their own homes,” Blank said. “Yet there’s something about that fresh smell of movie theater popcorn and seeing action on a big screen with surround sound that still draws people to the cinema.”

In November, the Forest Theatre will celebrate 10 years since it re-opened as a not-for-profit cinema. Over the last decade, ticket prices have remained the same in an effort to provide affordable entertainment for the community.

Volunteers are again being used to help with concessions, according to Blank. Several students from Waldorf University’s Pillars Program have provided valuable assistance, with many coming back at the end of the evening to help with cleaning up.

“Since starting in this role, it’s been wonderful meeting the regulars and seeing how much support the community has for the theater,” Blank said.

As the theater looks to the future, Blank hopes to continue making improvements and would like to expand the concessions area beyond its current offerings.

“Our goal will be to offer some healthier options, including non-carbonated beverages and less sugary snack options,” Blank said. “We are also developing specific plans to purchase new seats with cupholders that will enhance the movie-going experience.”

A renewed effort is also being made to schedule movies far enough in advance so the showtimes can be published and allow people time to fit it into their schedules. In addition to Facebook, printed schedules are now available in the lobby and by e-mail.

Blank has launched a weekly e-newsletter to keep patrons informed about movies, events, and other special activities happening at the Forest. With winter weather coming, it’s also a helpful way to inform people of weather-related cancellations.

Speaking of special events, customers can also look forward to “Hocus Pocus” Costume Night for the 7 p.m. showing Saturday, Oct. 21.

“It’s such an iconic movie, we thought the community would enjoy coming to the movie dressed as their favorite ‘Hocus Pocus’ character,” Blank said. “And the community dance scene has lots of options. Even Disney recycled many costumes for that scene.”

For more information, visit The Forest Theatre Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/TheForestTheatre. To be added to the weekly e-mail list, send your request to ForestCityTheatre@gmail.com.