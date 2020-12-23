Johnson announces retirement

Winnebago County Maintenance Superintendent, Mark Johnson, has announced he will retire Dec. 25, 2020 after 37 years of service to Winnebago County.

Johnson joined the Winnebago County Secondary Road Department as an equipment operator in December of 1983 under County Engineer A.L. Heeren. He was promoted to Assistant Maintenance Superintendent by Jim Witt in December of 1987 and then to Maintenance Superintendent and Fleet Manager in January of 1989.

As Superintendent, he has been responsible for county road maintenance, bridge construction, supervision of road department staff, fleet maintenance and purchasing, and public relations. He has held his current position for the last 32 years.

Johnson’s well-rounded expertise in heavy equipment, road and bridge construction, snow removal, drainage districts, and leadership is extensive and cannot be replaced. He worked hard to do what is right for the citizens of Winnebago County and leaves a legacy of efficiency and a “fix it right the first time” mentality. Under Johnson’s leadership, the county crew began replacing failing timber bridges with precast concrete arch and box culverts in addition to metal pipes. As a result, since 1983, over a hundred timber bridges have been replaced.

The process for hiring Mark’s replacement will begin following his retirement. Ethan Schutter will serve as acting Maintenance Superintendent in the interim.