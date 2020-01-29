Joice Fire Dept. purchases new saw

The Joice Fire Dept. recently purchased a new cordless Milwaukee saw from Singelstad Hardware. This purchase was made possible from generous donations from three area businesses: Gavilon, 5 Star Cooperative, and POET Biorefining. This cordless saw was just released in December 2019, and the Joice Fire Dept. appreciated the fact that Singelstad Hardware staff members attended a tool show and placed the order for them. The saw will be used for extrications and may also be hooked up to water and used to cut through concrete. Pictured above are Joice firefighters, Charlie Arneson (left) and Jesse Lee (right), with Kermit Singelstad of Singelstad Hardware.