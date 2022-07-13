Home / News / Joice High School Class of 1952

Joice High School Class of 1952

Wed, 07/13/2022 - 11:43am Terry

The Joice High School class of 1952 met for their 70-year class reunion, June 25, Joice. Darrell and Darwin Bang, the two surviving classmates of the graduating class of nine, met at the Joice Public Library, where they toured the new facility. They viewed memorabilia from Joice High School, as well as community artifacts housed at the library, and reminisced about schoolmates and schooldays. The twin brothers then went across the street to the Joice Community Center, where they were greeted by family members from Florida, Kansas, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. They shared a meal together and continued to reflect on life growing up in the Joice area and enjoyed a tour of their hometown and the former Joice school grounds.

