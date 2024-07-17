Joice Top of Iowa Car Show, July 28

The 20th Annual Top of Iowa Car Show will be held in Joice, Sunday, July 28. Each year the number of vehicles registered seems to climb. Last year’s total was 225.

The car show will be held downtown Joice. If traveling on I-35, take exit #208, then travel six miles west on 410th St. and on to Main St. Breakfast will be provided by the Joice Public Library from 7-10:30 a.m.

Registration will be held from 8-11 a.m. with the cost of $10 for each entry. There will be distributed Dash Plaques for the first 200 vehicles. The car show will start at 11 a.m.

Awards will be given out at 2 p.m. for the top 60 vehicles. Also, several specialty trophies and the Best of Show award will be announced and given out at that time.

Food vendors will be available in the park throughout the event, with music provided by DJ Marv. The kids will have some fun participating in the free Kids Tractor Pull beginning at 11 a.m., sponsored by WCTA.

A Top of Iowa Craft Show will be held for the women at the Joice Community Center from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.topofiowacarshow.com.