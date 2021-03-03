Joice turns the page on a new chapter for library

Due to a fire that consumed Joice’s former library, September 2018, plans were put in place to build a new, larger library and community center. A number of fundraisers, and many hours of planning and decisions have culminated in a new, eye-pleasing, and functional building that opened Monday, Feb. 15.

Library Director, Mardene Lien, Joice, said the building is open now to patrons at reduced hours which will expand as time goes by, as will changes from card tables and chairs to actual furniture. Currently, 3,500 books are already shelved, but shelving will increase to hold two times that number of new book additions.

With the help of architects, Bergland and Cram, Mason City, and Sande Construction, Humboldt, the community is excited to have this facility of their own.

“Building started in April of 2020,” said Lien, “but due to the COVID pandemic, we haven’t been able to have our two annual omelet breakfasts in March and book sales, as well as the fundraiser during the Top of Iowa Car Show last summer. Hopefully the car show will take place this summer, but that remains to be seen.”

“We were very fortunate to have our temporary house set up to use during this time. But, this building, even moreso. It’s better than we could’ve imagined and a great asset to the town.”

Lien said that the white part of the building is the city hall, where council meetings and city business will take place. She commented that it is an amazing office.

Unfortunately, right now, with all the work that has to be done in setting things up, the library can’t accept donations of books at this time; perhaps later on.

“We are indebted to the Joice alumni, for caring and donating items helping to regain part of the historical items that were wiped out in the fire. This is our special project. Slowly, because of the alumni generosity, we are setting up a new section. There are volunteers who will be creating that in the months ahead, and doing some scrapbooking,” remarked Lien.

Shortened hours for the library to start are: Tues. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.; Wed.-Fri. 1 -5 p.m. Saturday hours will be added at a later date.

Book it on down to see the beautiful, new library and drop in to say hi to Lien, or library aide, Cathy Skatter.