July Jubilee Pedal Pull results

Kids Power Pedal Pull was held Saturday afternoon, July 13, in Oakwood Park. Results were as follows:

Age 4 (10 participants)—Navey Henely, Lake Mills; Stetson Grothe, Lake Mills; and Everly Ehlke, St. Ansgar.

Age 5 (8 participants)–Emerson Ehlke, St. Ansgar; Will Throne, Scarville; and Lucas Lawson, Lake Mills.

Age 6 (6 participants)–Kamdyn Grothe, Lake Mills; Levi Waldner, Huran, S.D.; and Wade Poepping, Mankato, Minn.

Age 7 (5 participants)–Tinsley Storby, Lake Mills; Gage Greenfield, Lake Mills; and Wrenley Christianson, Lake Mills.

Age 8 (8 participants)–Hazel Myers, Clear Lake; Reece Helgeson, Lake Mills; and John Rundle, Austin, Minn.

Age 9 (9 participants)–Kathryn Rundle, Austin, Minn.; Tenley VW, Des Moines; and Ollie Bal, Emmons, Minn.

Age 10 (15 participants)–Charlie Villela, Lake Mills; Emeryn Wempen, Lake Mills; and Madison Martinson, Lake Mills.

Age 11 (12 participants)–Jenna Solomonson, Lake Mills; Kenley, Lake Mills; and Lincoln Bal, Emmons, Minn.