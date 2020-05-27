July Jubilee will look different this year

At this time, mass gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in Iowa. Under Governor Reynolds current proclamation, “planned large gatherings and events must be cancelled or postponed until after termination of this disaster.” This proclamation prohibits parades, festivals, conventions, and fundraisers until 11:59 p.m., May 27. It is not anticipated that the state will increase gathering limits to the numbers needed to accommodate typical July Jubilee festivities before July 10, due to ongoing safety concerns. Therefore, the committee feels it is in the best interest to turn their attention to events that WILL be allowed, and will be working on an alternative schedule.

Here are some of the new event ideas they are working on currently (ideas are always welcome:

Friday, July 10: Community Night In

• Little Mr. and Ms. Lake Mills Contest will be held virtually (Facebook Live) outside of the Lake Mills Care Center. Participants and winners will be set up in the lawn of the Care Center/circle drive for cars to drive by and wave.

• “Community Night In” bingo promotion to encourage citizens to order food and drink for pick up (or to consume on premise if your limits allow) throughout the weekend.

• Work with Murphy Brothers Band to potentially host a virtual concert or other allowed performance.

• There will be no beer garden with live music organized by the July Jubilee committee as there are no means for crowd control and distancing enforcement (also, festivals still may be prohibited that point.)

Saturday, July 11: JUBE-antine

• 5K Challenge / Run—Details TBD, but will likely be free fun run on your own time (not in a large group)

• Parade–Cancelled

• Possible Alternative–Car Cruise

• Parents for D.C. meal – Drive up Meal, details TBD

• Possible virtual concert or other allowed performances

Sunday, July 12

• American Legion Breakfast meal–TBD

Other weekend activities (brainstormed/could use some leadership)

• Chalk art contest (decorate a driveway/sidewalk/rec trail, take a photo and submit for judging)

• Garden Contest

• Christmas Light Contest

• Facebook Live series in downtown businesses throughout the weekend, promoting specials