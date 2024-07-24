Not only is Kris Colby, our July “Reader of the Month,” a close friend of mine, she is also an avid reader and Libby user. I told myself, when I began this job, that I would never take advantage of my friends by asking special favors of them. Well, I asked Kris to bake cookies for Santa and Mrs. Claus’s visit in December. Then, I asked her if she would be my “Reader of the Month” in July. Clearly, I lied. I’m hoping that after you read this article, however, you will understand why I asked her.

Kris is actively involved in a book club that has met once a month for the past 20 years (maybe more.). That’s quite a feat. Twenty years, 12 books a year, 240 books. What’s even more impressive, is the fact that the members of her book club have been able to agree upon books to read for that amount of time. Maybe one reason for that is the fact that, when asked who some of her favorite authors are, Kris replied by saying, “I can’t really say that I have a favorite author. I love to read books by authors I have never heard of or know much about.” (Although, she does admit to loving books by Kristin Hannah and William Kent Krueger.)

Kris enjoys ending her day with a good book, reading most often before sleep. She also passes time reading on the airplane when she travels. However, her favorite time to read is curled up under a blanket on a rainy day.

Her favorite genre is Historical Fiction. To change things up once in a while, Kris will choose a good mystery or a dystopian read. Kris highly recommends The Women, by Kristin Hannah, Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, The Shoemaker’s Wife by Adriana Trigiani, and The Yellow Wife by Sadeqa Johnson. She just finished a book called Doll-Baby, by Laura Lane McNeal, about a young girl left at her grandmother’s home in New Orleans in the 1960’s after her father dies unexpectedly. The grandmother’s cook, Queenie, and her eccentric daughter, Doll-Baby, initiate Ibby into the ways of the south.

Anyone that knows Kris, knows that family is her most treasured gift. Family traditions are an important part of her life, and that includes traditions centered around reading. A Colby family Christmas tradition involves reading the story of Jesus’ birth from the Gospel of Luke at their family gathering. All of the grandchildren take turns reading a portion of the scripture. When Kris’s own children were little, she would buy a Christmas book every year and read it to them in the days leading up to Christmas. Kris now has three grandchildren (with another on the way). Their all-time favorite book to read with Grandma is Sam’s Sandwich, by David Pelham, which was also a favorite of her own kids.

One of the reasons I chose my friend, Kris, as the July Reader of the Month was to highlight her prolific use of the Libby app as a part of her reading habits. Libby is an app that is made available to any library patron who registers for a library card in Iowa. The ID number on the library card is shared with the State Library of Iowa. They, in turn, add this number to their database, which then provides the patron with access to online materials such as books, children’s books, and magazines through the Libby app. Patrons download the app to their device of choice, and an endless number of FREE digital checkouts are available to them—literally—at their fingertips. The app works very similarly to one’s own library card. You can check out materials, put materials on hold, renew materials, choose from audio books or books on print, adjust the font size and background color, save to a Kindle if desired, and track books that you have read.

Kris estimates that she has read over 25 books on Libby since the start of 2024. She shared that she enjoys listening to audiobooks while working around the house, and even when doing her part-time job, working from home. She said she frequently tags books on Libby that she wants to read and admits that it is nice to keep that list on there and refer to it as needed.

We are able to track our Libby data through the State Library of Iowa. During the month of June, there were 398 items checked out to LMPL patrons through the Libby app. For the fiscal year 2023-2024, an impressive total of 4,416 items were checked out to our library patrons. It is obvious that Kris is not the only person who appreciates this service provided by her LMPL library card. However, she is definitely one of our most loyal Libby users.

Now you know why I broke my promise to myself and asked this special favor of Kris (again). She has a story to tell; one that readers will want to read. Perhaps she will inspire others to research the Libby app and all it can offer its readers. How lucky am I to have such good friends (forgiving, too, I hope.) with whom I can share my hopes, dreams, joys, heartaches, secrets, and the love of reading. Thank you, Kris, for being our July “Reader of the Month” and for being my friend. I promise not to ask any more work-related favors of you. But, wait. You and your siblings did just return from Norway, right? That might make a great “Lunch & Learn” presentation. I’m just saying.