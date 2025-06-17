June Library Corner
Tue, 06/17/2025 - 9:38am Terry
June has been filled with all things Summer Reading Program. It’s so fun to visit the LMCS classrooms in May to talk about the program and all the fun events we have scheduled for the summer.
June has been filled with all things Summer Reading Program. It’s so fun to visit the LMCS classrooms in May to talk about the program and all the fun events we have scheduled for the summer.
204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397