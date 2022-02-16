Home / News / Karl King Honor Band

Karl King Honor Band

Wed, 02/16/2022 - 10:55am Terry

The Karl King Honor Band was scheduled for Jan. 15, but the event was canceled due to the weather. Students chosen were (top photo): Gracie Pederson (flute), Ava Menke (alto sax), and Reagan Ham (clarinet), for the eighth grade band; Joseph Charlson (trumpet) and Delaney Imler (clarinet) were chosen for the seventh grade band (center photo); and Alana Throne (alto sax) and Kenlie Greenfield (alto sax) were chosen for the sixth grade band (bottom photo).

