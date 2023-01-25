Home / News / Karl King Honor Band

Karl King Honor Band

Wed, 01/25/2023 - 12:31pm Terry

Seven middle school students from LMCS were selected to be members of the 2023 Karl King Honor Band, which took place Saturday, Jan. 14. The students participated in instrument-specific sectional rehearsals and a few hours of full-group rehearsals before performing their concert. Pictured above (L-R): Gabby Brandenburg (seventh grade), Delaney Imler (eighth grade), Kaylie Sylvara (eighth grade), Jaden Swanson (sixth grade), Asher Reese (seventh grade), Joseph Charlson (eighth grade), and Kaden Lee (seventh grade).

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here