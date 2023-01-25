Karl King Honor Band
Seven middle school students from LMCS were selected to be members of the 2023 Karl King Honor Band, which took place Saturday, Jan. 14. The students participated in instrument-specific sectional rehearsals and a few hours of full-group rehearsals before performing their concert. Pictured above (L-R): Gabby Brandenburg (seventh grade), Delaney Imler (eighth grade), Kaylie Sylvara (eighth grade), Jaden Swanson (sixth grade), Asher Reese (seventh grade), Joseph Charlson (eighth grade), and Kaden Lee (seventh grade).