Seven middle school students from LMCS were selected to be members of the 2023 Karl King Honor Band, which took place Saturday, Jan. 14. The students participated in instrument-specific sectional rehearsals and a few hours of full-group rehearsals before performing their concert. Pictured above (L-R): Gabby Brandenburg (seventh grade), Delaney Imler (eighth grade), Kaylie Sylvara (eighth grade), Jaden Swanson (sixth grade), Asher Reese (seventh grade), Joseph Charlson (eighth grade), and Kaden Lee (seventh grade).