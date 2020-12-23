Keeping busy with crocheting during the pandemic

Carole Hagen (91), Lake Mills, has been crocheting an abundance of baby hats and sweaters since the pandemic began.

Hagen learned how to crochet years ago from her mother, Luella Heimdal. Since her favorite clubs and group meetings have been put on hold because of COVID, she has spent many hours these past nine months, busying her hands with yarn; stitching beautiful items for the layettes her women’s group (WELCA) at church have been putting together for years. She has received many skeins of yarn from friends and family and fellow WELCA members. The baby kits then get shipped out to Lutheran World Relief, an organization that focuses on sustainable development projects and disaster relief and recovery.

“Mom has always made hats and sweaters for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Kathy Chose, Hagen’s daughter, “and for the baby care kits our church puts together. So far, she has crocheted 22 colorful caps and 18 sweaters since March. She tries to make them cute with the colors of yarn she has.”

What keeps her going?

“I just imagine all the little ones, who don’t own anything, getting a cap and sweater like these to wear and have of their own. I envision them running around with these items on. That makes me happy. I love to do it,” commented Hagen.