Kingland becomes newest Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)

It’s easy to get caught up in the commercialism of the holidays, shopping for gifts and anticipating new toys, clothes, and other treats that lie ahead. The North Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (CASA) encourages community members to delight in the season by giving back to others. And one Lake Mills resident is doing just that.

Kristine Kingland is North Iowa CASA’s newest volunteer. As a Court Appointed Special Advocate, she will advocate for abused and neglected children in the area and serve as their voice in court. A native of Lake Mills, Kingland plans to graduate from Waldorf University in the spring and pursue a medical degree.

“We are very fortunate to have caring people like Kristine. We rely on dedicated volunteers like her to serve children in need,” said Program Coordinator Crystal Engstrom.

Becoming a CASA volunteer requires background checks and training. Any community member who would like to learn more about this opportunity should contact Crystal Engstrom at crystal.engstrom@dia.iowa.gov or 866-923-1088.