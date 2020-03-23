Home / News / Know what to and what NOT to flush down your toilet

Know what to and what NOT to flush down your toilet

Mon, 03/23/2020 - 9:28am Terry

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reminding Iowans of the importance of flushing ONLY toilet paper and human waste down toilets to avoid disruption of sewer systems.
The Department recognizes the temporary shortage of toilet paper products during the Covid-19 outbreak, but warns items such as flushable wipes, disinfecting wipes, surface cleaning wipes, baby wipes, even though advertised as flushable, are not recommended for disposal by flushing down a toilet. Diapers, paper towels, tissues and feminine hygiene products should also not be flushed down toilets.
Even though these products may not clog your sewer system at your residence, when deposited together, in an entire community, can pose a serious risk of overwhelming a community’s sewer system. If a sewer system is clogged, it can lead to backups of sewage into residences and overflows into the environment. Additionally, it can cause pump failures and lead to several hours of repairs and expenses to city wastewater systems.
Residents are encouraged to dispose of the items in bags and dispose in the trash.

