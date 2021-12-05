Knudtson competes in Minnesota

Megan Knudtson, a junior at LMCS, competed in the Minnesota Pony of America Early Bird Show, Winona, Minn., May 1-2. She and “Jackson” were Senior Gelding Halter Grand Champion (horses age four and older) and Reserve Grand Champion Gelding Halter (all age horses). She received a first in Showmanship (age 18 and under), Hunt Seat Equitation (18 and under), Hunter Under Saddle (age 14-18), Bareback Horsemanship (age 14-18), Western Horsemanship (age 14-18), Western Pleasure (age 14-18), and Ranch Riding (age 14-18). She received the Overall Non-Timed High Point Award in the 14-18 year old age group.

Megan competed in 16 gaming events with “Ben” and received a top three placing in 13 of them. She received the Overall Timed High Point Award in the 14-18 year old age group. Megan is the daughter of Don and Nancy Knudtson, Lake Mills.