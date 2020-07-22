Knudtson competes in POA

Megan Knudtson, Lake Mills, competed in the Pony of the Americas (POA) National Congress show in Tulsa, Okla, July 11-17. She participated in 19 different events, including English (Hunter Hack, Hunter in Hand, Huntseat Equitation and Hunter Under Saddle), Trail, Halter, Bareback, Showmanship, Western Riding, Western Pleasure, Reining, Horsemanship, and Ranch Riding. Megan was Grand Champion in eight events, Reserve Grand Champion in two events, and was in the top 10 in six events. She won the Versatility competition and was the High-Point winner in the 14-18 year old age group. Megan trains with Megan Hansen of Hansen Performance Horses near Joice, who also did very well in Tulsa. She is the daughter of Don and Nancy Knudtson, Lake Mills.