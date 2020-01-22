KofC free throw championship rescheduled

Due to the storm last weekend, the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship has been rescheduled for 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Civic Auditorium in Forest City.

This event is free and entry forms are available at the Forest City Parks and Recreation office or at the event. All boys and girls ages nine to 14 are encouraged to participate in the local level of competition. Proof of age and parental consent is required to participate. Age eligibility is determined by the age of the contestant as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Warmups begin at 12:30 p.m.; please bring clean gym shoes for the contest.

For additional information contact Chad Reece at 641-585-2249.