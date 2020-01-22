K&P Esthetics . . . bringing a new beauty to Lake Mills

by Bonnie Kay Baldwin

Lake Mills Graphic

Kali Wilkinson, Lake Mills, has opened a business on N. Mill St. called K&P esthetics—K stands for Kali, and P stands for her daughter, Paisley. The grand opening took place, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

After graduating from high school in 2008, Wilkinson attended college, finishing her prerequisite classes to become a radiologist, but realized she didn’t have the love for it.

Since then, she has worked at a number of jobs, including All States Ag Parts, MBT Bank, and Teluwut Grille House and Pub. But where she has planted her feet for the past 11 years, is her full-time job at The OP (The Other Place restaurant), Clear Lake, doing waitressing. She is also manager and event coordinator, where she is responsible for all the marketing, hiring of the bands and planning all the parties. So far, this has been her number one passion.

“I love it there and I’m super passionate about it,” Wilkinson said with big a smile. Yet, she still felt a hunger for something more.

“I have always loved beauty and skin care . . . it was one of those things that I was searching for—another career just to help out. I thought, why not do a couple things I’m passionate about. I’ve tried a lot of jobs that you know, were good, but I just didn’t have the love for them, so I decided to go back to school, which was a huge step for me. But once I went back and started learning more, I just loved it so much and I had this plan that eventually I’m going to go full-time with it. I love both jobs so much, that right now, I am very happy doing both.”

It was a year ago, last November (2018), she decided to attend La’James College, (Beauty School, Cosmetology College), Mason City and started classes in January. The program required 600 hours, which with the 45-minute commute was difficult in the winter. If a student missed any hours, they were required to make them up.

Wilkinson was traveling to Mason City five days a week; sometimes six. Then she worked at the OP on nights and weekends. Plus, she was raising her seven-year-old daughter. She said it took a while to adjust to that schedule.

“Honestly, I did this all for Paisley; 110 percent. I decided to go back to school and start this career and start my own business for her. I want her to know how hard you have to work to get what you want. I want her to have a place to go to and grow up at . . . that’s important,” she said. Paisley gets so excited when she goes to work with her mom, but doesn’t understand why she can’t help. But, she loves being there.

The services K&P Esthetics provides, by appointment, are chemical peels, facials, back facials, and eyelash lift and tints. She also does facial and body waxing.

“I do everything that’s skin. And I’m going to get slowly certified in more and more areas, once the business gets going. For example: lash extensions and henna eyebrows. So far, the business has been working out really well, because usually, pretty much everyone is only available in the evenings, which is when I’m there. So it works out perfectly, and then I’m available on Saturdays, too.”

For those who are interested in K&P Esthetic’s services, call 641-590-3066, for an appointment, or contact her on facebook.

“It’s going better than I ever expected and it makes me so excited to learn more, and be able to offer more. I’m grateful for all the support I have gotten. It’s been awesome.”