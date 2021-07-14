Laborshed study to be conducted

Winn-Worth Betco is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for Winnebago and Worth counties. This study will geographically define which communities contribute to the workforce, regardless of political boundaries. This defined area is called a Laborshed area and is based upon commuting patterns.

The purpose of this Laborshed study is to measure the availability and characteristics of the area workers. Laborshed studies are useful tools for economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions, and maintain/recruit a high-quality workforce.

The Laborshed boundary is based on the place of residence of individuals commuting into the two-county area for employment. For the success of this study, we will be sending letters to employers in asking that they provide us with aggregate counts of their employees’ residential ZIP codes. This reporting will give us an understanding of where each community’s workforce resides.

Every year Iowa Workforce Development conducts Laborshed studies across the State. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed. If you have any questions about the Laborshed project, please contact Katie Lippold at 515-281-3035.