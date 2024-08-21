Laborshed study to be conducted

Winn-Worth Betco is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the area. This study will geographically define which communities contribute to the workforce, regardless of political boundaries.

For the success of this study, letters are being sent to randomly selected households asking residents to take a confidential online survey. Survey questions will cover topics such as: employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level, and type of occupation, among other things. IWD will not be asking survey takers identifiable information such as: name, social security number, or date of birth. Participation in this workforce study is greatly appreciated, regardless of employment status.

Following the conclusion of the online surveying efforts, IWD will conduct telephone surveying in the area through a third-party vendor. The same survey questions asked in the online survey, will be asked of those who participate in the survey on the phone and again, no identifying information will be collected. All the survey answers collected will be combined and reported together. Individual answers are completely confidential.

Every year IWD conducts Laborshed studies across the State. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at workforce.iowa.gov/laborshed. If you have any questions about the Laborshed project, please contact Bridget Weddle at bridget.weddle@iwd.iowa.gov or 515-281-7525.