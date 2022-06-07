Lair, Saxton, Levine in BrickStreet Theatre’s Matilda

Three women from Lake Mills are in BrickStreet Theatre’s 2022 summer show, Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical. Donna Lair will take the stage as Mrs. Phelps, Lydia Jae Saxton as Miss Jenny Honey, and Claire Levine as a nurse and a Big Kid.

Matilda is about a young girl who loves reading and discovers the power inside her to overcome obstacles. It’s based on a book of the same name.

For Lair, this show is a return to the BrickStreet stage after a long hiatus. She last appeared in BrickStreet’s Little Mary Sunshine in 1982. When an injury sidelined her from Steel Magnolias this spring, she auditioned again and is enjoying this chance to stretch her theatrical muscles.

“This show has challenged me,” said Lair, “because in movies that I’ve done for Hometown Productions, we memorize, shoot a scene, and then move on. I’m discovering that performing live for a full show is a memory challenge.”

Saxton, a 2019 Lake Mills graduate and a BrickStreet and BST Kids veteran, appreciates the opportunity to play a mature, adult role. “It’s expanded my acting abilities,” she said. “It’s also been monumental for me to play a lead role with such challenging music and beautiful character development.”

The experience is better preparing her for a future in musical theatre, her current field of study. Saxton is also a co-director for BrickStreet’s BST Kids summer camps.

Matilda is the second BrickStreet mainstage production for Levine, who previously portrayed Louisa in The Sound of Music. Levine, daughter of Matt and Jenny Levine, will be a sophomore at Lake Mills High School this fall.

“What I like best is looking into the crowd to see people smiling,” she said, adding that singing on stage as part of a choral group has built her confidence. “I love making people happy by doing what I enjoy.”

These women agree that driving to rehearsals for multiple weeks has been “absolutely worth it.” Each one shared that the most enjoyable part has been meeting people from other north Iowa communities. “Music and dance rehearsals are a fun way to get to know someone,” said Levine.

Lair agrees. “I want people in Lake Mills to see this amazing show and witness the talent from across north Iowa that will be on stage,” she said. Lair, Saxton, and Levine also encourage others to audition for a future BrickStreet play or musical, or to help as part of a crew.

“BrickStreet always puts on phenomenal shows,” said Saxton. “They are filled with talent.”

Matilda has more than 30 actors with at least a dozen crew members from the communities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Garner, Belmond, Dysart, and Woden. The intergenerational cast features actors who are grandparents as well as those in their earliest primary school years.

The show runs July 17-18 and July 22-24 at the Boman Fine Arts Center, Forest City. The curtain opens at 7 p.m., Monday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith is director.

Tickets are available at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available. Please arrive early if you have accessibility needs. Tickets may be also purchased by leaving a message with the ticket box office at 641-585-1800.