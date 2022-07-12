Lake Catherine cabin temporarily closed

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has temporarily closed the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park. The cabin will be closed for maintenance throughout the winter months and is scheduled to reopen again in March.

Despite the closure, the WCCB is still accepting reservations for 2023 dates.

People are able to schedule their summer getaways by going to the WCCB’s website at www.winnebagoccb.com.

If people have questions about the Lake Catherine Cabin itself, or its closure, they can contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390.