Home / News / Lake Catherine cabin temporarily closed

Lake Catherine cabin temporarily closed

Wed, 12/07/2022 - 11:31am Terry

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has temporarily closed the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park. The cabin will be closed for maintenance throughout the winter months and is scheduled to reopen again in March.
Despite the closure, the WCCB is still accepting reservations for 2023 dates.
People are able to schedule their summer getaways by going to the WCCB’s website at www.winnebagoccb.com.  
If people have questions about the Lake Catherine Cabin itself, or its closure, they can contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here