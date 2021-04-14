Lake Mills Care Center continues to ease visitor restrictions

BIG NEWS: Our visits are going to look a lot different and we need your continued support in making these successful. Visits can now be scheduled for more personal options. If your loved one has a roommate we will offer a scheduled visits in their room barring their roommate is able to leave the room to allow time for your visit, or we will find an alternative private location for you and your loved one to meet. These visits will be scheduled on the hour and will not have a time limit, we will provide specific details when you call to schedule your time.

These visits will be available to you and your loved one seven days a week. Call 641-640-8788 at the Nursing Facility to schedule your visits and 641-592-3050 at the Assisted Living.

You may wonder why we are still requesting that you schedule an appointment, I hope to provide you with clarification that makes sense.

We are still required by CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) and the DIA (Department of Inspection and Appeals) to follow screening and infection control practices that mitigate the spread of COVID along with other infection agents. We know that the only way we can do that is by screening everyone entering the building and practicing proper use of PPE and infection control such as handwashing. We are just unable to screen all visitors coming and going without an appointment.

We appreciate your understanding and allowing us to partner with you for the success of visitation at the Lake Mills Care Center. Please note phone calls, facetime, zooms, and window visits are still available.

We have been enjoying many activities, coffee and cookies, church services, bingo, and so much more. It has been great to get back into the swing of things and we are thrilled to safely and cautiously open back up and get back to normal.