The Lake Mills Alumni FFA Chapter hosted a fundraiser Friday, Jan. 19, during the half-time of the boys varsity basketball game.

Eight pies were made by local, talented, home bakers. Flavors ranged from strawberry to sour cream raisin, to apple. The pies were auctioned off to the highest bidder. The pie auction raised $10,650 to benefit the high school FFA chapter in Lake Mills.