Lake Mills FFA members do well at subdistricts
Members of the Lake Mills FFA took part in subdistricts, Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Forest City. Those participating are pictured above, seated in front (L-R): Allison Rygh, Creed Speaking (Gold), second and advancing to districts; Courtney Lorenson, Chapter Program (Silver), third and an alternate for districts; Kelsey Kirschbaum, Chapter Program, (Silver), third and an alternate for districts. Standing in back: Kate Groe, Prepared Public Speaking (Gold), first and advancing to districts; Carson Rygh, Ag Broadcasting (Gold), second and advancing to districts; Ashten Love, Job Interview (Gold), third and an alternate for districts; and MaKenna Hanson, Chapter Program (Silver), third and an alternate for districts. Not pictured: Emily Bray will also be competing at districts for Chapter Website. Districts will be held this Saturday, March 7, at Nevada High School.