Lake Mills FFA members do well at subdistricts

Wed, 03/04/2020

Members of the Lake Mills FFA took part in subdistricts, Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Forest City. Those participating are pictured above, seated in front (L-R): Allison Rygh, Creed Speaking (Gold), second and advancing to districts; Courtney Lorenson, Chapter Program (Silver), third and an alternate for districts; Kelsey Kirschbaum, Chapter Program, (Silver), third and an alternate for districts. Standing in back: Kate Groe, Prepared Public Speaking (Gold), first and advancing to districts; Carson Rygh, Ag Broadcasting (Gold), second and advancing to districts; Ashten Love, Job Interview (Gold), third and an alternate for districts; and MaKenna Hanson, Chapter Program (Silver), third and an alternate for districts. Not pictured: Emily Bray will also be competing at districts for Chapter Website. Districts will be held this Saturday, March 7, at Nevada High School.

