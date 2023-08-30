Lake Mills Firefighters to hold annual MDA Fill the Boot Campaign

Fire fighters have collected critical funds in the community since 1954—one dollar at a time­as part of the Fill the Boot program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Lake Mills will be continuing this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advanced care, and advocate to empower families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (aka Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular diseases in support of the families MDA serves.

Dedicated fire fighters from Lake Mills Fire will be out with boots in hand asking the community to make a donation to MDA this Friday, Sept. 1, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main St. and Lake St. Last year, Lake Mills was able to raise over $2,750 thanks to the generosity of the Lake Mills Community.

Individuals and local businesses can also support the fire fighters by donating online at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&....

Fire fighters have been raising funds for MDA since 1954. To date, the Fill the Boot program has raised more than $690 million with involvement from over 334,000 fire fighters nationwide. These funds have led in part to over 20 FDA approved drugs for neuromuscular disease in the last 15 years with many more on the horizon. Those treatments are a reality today due to MDA’s vision, to build a new field of medicine in neuromuscular disease and push the boundaries of the medical frontier we call genetic medicine.

“What fire fighters have done for MDA over the past 69 years is unprecedented,” said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., President and CEO of MDA. “With the support from fire fighters, MDA is doing the impossible in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for people living with neuromuscular disease. We have a mission to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives and we will fulfill this mission together, with our fire fighter partners.”