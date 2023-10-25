Lake Mills Food Shelf receives pork donation

The Lake Mills Food Shelf received a donation of $1,000 in pork gift certificates from the Iowa Pork Producers Association this past Saturday morning, Oct. 21. This donation was part of the “Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon” marketing campaign that went viral on social media. Caleb Bacon, LMHS graduate and current Iowa Cyclone student and football player, has gained notoriety with this promotion and was on hand Saturday morning to present the donation of gift certificates, along with a basket of pork products for the food shelf. He is pictured above with board members of the Lake Mills Food Shelf, two representatives from the Iowa Pork Producers Association, and his nieces and nephew, who are holding the poster that was part of the monthly celebration of National Pork Month (Porktober). The story about the photo and marketing campaign ran in the Lake Mills Graphic, Sept. 27.