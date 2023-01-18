Lake Mills hires new public works director

“I’m on a major learning curve right now,” stated Jeff Baumann, the new Lake Mills public works director. “There is a lot going on with the city: the flood (civic center and food shelf), the budget—there’s just a lot of activity right now. I’m trying to learn responsibilities and driving trucks, because I will be helping with the snow removal.”

Baumann began his work Jan. 3. He grew up south of Albert Lea, and graduated from Emmons High School, living in Emmons for about 25 years.

Baumann’s previous job was with Larson Manufacturing, at the distribution facility in Albert Lea.

“I’ve known Ross (Hanson) and the city people. I’ve lived here (in Lake Mills) for nine years and it’s a very clean city—they take care of the city, and the residents are proud of their property. I plan on living here, so when I saw the opportunity, I thought I would make a career change.”

Baumann has three adult children; then he remarried and has two more younger children. His wife. Brianna, teaches second grade at LMCS.

His interests include golfing and hunting.

“So far, I really like the job and the people are great to work with,” Baumann replied. “I’m open for any suggestions or questions about the city, and I’m always available.”