Lake Mills Holiday Festival fun

Wed, 12/13/2023 - 12:35pm Terry

The annual Lake Mills Holiday Festival was held this past Friday and Saturday. MBT held their open house all day Friday and many stopped by to enjoy treats, a warm beverage, and some conversation. The nice weather also enticed people to get out and enjoy the Tour of Homes Friday evening. Saturday brought colder temps and wind, but that did not stop families from attending the free movie at The Mills Theatre and then visiting with Santa afterwards, to give him their wish lists and receive a gift in return.

