Lake Mills July Jubilee Family Fun Festivities

Lake Mills will celebrate July Jubilee this weekend and so far, the weather sounds like it will cooperate, with warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies in the forecast. Families can enjoy a wide variety of events beginning Thursday evening with an outdoor movie in Oakwood Park. Bring your blankets, chairs, and snacks (and bug spray might also be a good idea) and enjoy a family-friendly movie which will begin at dusk (9-9:30 p.m.)

Area restaurants will be open Friday beginning at lunchtime, offering delicious specials which are sure to appeal to everyone. (See page 8 of this issue.) MBT will also be serving their annual Customer Appreciation lunch in front of the bank. Stop by the Victorian House at 308 S. Lincoln between 5-7 p.m., for wine and jarcuterie, offered by the Lake Mills Area Historical Society. Tickets include a commemorative wine glass.

Then head downtown on Main St. for free Community Night fun, including inflatable jump houses, games, and music. The Little Miss/Mr. July Jubilee contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. and winners will help lead the parade on Saturday. At 9 p.m. be sure to have your dancing shoes on and enjoy music by Dietrich Entertainment.

Saturday morning be sure to grab your bag (to hold all the candy/items) and find your favorite spot to enjoy the big parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m. The parade starts on E. Main St./Hwy. 105, heads west down Main St., turns south on Lake St. and down to 10th Ave. E., then east past the Care Center. Entries may then exit north or south on Winnebago St.

After the parade, head to Oakwood Park to enjoy the Community Picnic, entertainment, and games for the kids.

Join the Cornhole Tournament at 5 Alarm Brewing beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The Kid Power Pedal Pull begins at 1 p.m. in Oakwood Park.

Lazy Acre Vineyard (4776 Bluebill Ave.) will be offering live music by singer/songwriter, Ryne Doughty, from 6-9 p.m.

End your evening downtown on Main St. and enjoy “The Hype” from 8-11:30 p.m.

Breakfast will offered Sunday morning beginning at 8 a.m. at Ole’s Office on N. Mill St. And in the afternoon, take your family to The Mills Theatre for a FREE matinee at 3 p.m.

The full July Jubilee schedule of events can be found on pages 4 and 5 of this issue.